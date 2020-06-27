J&K team bags 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 10 Bronze medals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: Players from Jammu and Kashmir Taekwondo Association participated in 1st International Poomsae Lover Club Invitational Online Championship organized by Poomsae Lovers Club China.

Players from 22 Country participated in the championship.

Players from J&K showed their extraordinary talent and brought laurels for the Union Territory.

The event was supported by Kwon Taekwondo.

The J&K team bagged 3 Gold, 3 Silver and 10 Bronze medals in the event.

DN Pangotra, President J&K Taekwondo Association and Atul Pangotra congratulated the medal winners.

In the event, Soham Sharma, Zeeshan Mehdi and Shanaz Praveen bagged Gold medals, while Supriya Dogra, Kushagra Sharma and Rajat Thakur clinched Silver medals.

Ritambra Sharma, Nittya Nand Vardhayni, Madhvi Chib, Saanvi Sharma, Achutam Dev Singh Manhas, Sonam Chospal, Gourav Attri, Sarfaraz Khan, Mukesh Okheda, Anuj Sharma, Mohammad Ali and Narayan Dass secured Bronze medals.