J&K Premier League gets underway at Samba

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Winning team posing for a group photograph with dignitaries at Indoor Sports Complex Samba on Friday.
Excelsior Sports Correspondent
SAMBA, July 16: J&K Premier League-2021 got underway at Indoor Sports Complex, here today.
During the ongoing tournament, six matches of Kabaddi were played wherein Narsingh Kabaddi Club defeated Sumbh Kabaddi Club by 43-22 points, whereas Tiger Kabaddi Club trounced Eagle Kabaddi Club by big margin of 40-12 points and 3rd match ended with neck to neck competition which was played between Sumb Kabaddi Club and Gurah Salathia Club wherein latter emerged winner by a narrow margin of 31-29 points.
The 4th match was played between Samba Warriors Club and Narsingh Kabaddi Club, which was won by Narsingh Club by a score of 26-12 points, whereas Tiger Kabaddi Club beat Narsingh Kabaddi Club by the margin of 44-26 points and in the last match which was played between Sumbh Club and Samba Warriors wherein former won the match by a margin of 24-12 points.
All the matches were officiated by Anil Sharma, Krishan Singh, Keshav Singh and Amandeep Singh.
The tournament is being held by J&K Sports Council in collaboration with different Sports Association in disciplines of Kabaddi, Football, Volleyball and Hockey under the overall supervision of Ashok Singh, Divisional Sports Officer Jammu.

