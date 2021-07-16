Fitness Planet Gym inaugurated at Kail Pardai

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: Fitness Planet Gym was inaugurated by SDPO Ramnagar, Dr Bhishm Dubey and In-charge Inspector Majalta Police Station, Virendra Gupta at Kail Pardai in Majalta area, near here today.

SDPO, Dr Dubey said that the youth should pay attention towards their health which will help them to stay from the drug menace, whereas Inspector Virendra Gupta said that physical exercise is very important for the body in today’s stressful life, so people should join the Gym for their proper health and better physical fitness.

Naib Sarpanch Kail, Nirmal Kesar; Retired Naib Tehsildar, Rumal Singh; Bhushan Kumar, Gym owner Vishal Thakur and large number of youth were present during the inaugural ceremony of the Gym.

Gym owner Vishal Thakur said that the newly established Gym was equipped with modern machines, where youth can exercise and keep their body fit.