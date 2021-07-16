Week long co-curricular activities concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: Week long online co-curricular activities for the students organized by BN College of Education concluded today.

During the week-long event, various online activities including art & craft, painting, poetry recitation, slogan writing for Corona warriors, calligraphy, singing and debate competition were organised.

In singing competition, Nighat, Anisa and Afshan bagged 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively, whereas in poetry recitation, Afshaan secured 1st position, Anisa clinched 2nd position while Poonam & Nighat shared 3rd position and in painting & calligraphy competition, Summyara stood 1st, whereas Shifa-un-Nisa remained 2nd.

Similarly, in art & craft, Ulfat Noor and Shifa-un-Nisa shared 1st position, whereas Fiza & Anisa clinched 2nd & 3rd positions respectively and special consolation prizes were given to Ruhee Tabassum and Nimrha Bhat.

The week-long programme was very well organised and coordinated by Aasiya Shabir (Lecturer & In-charge activities) under the supervision of Principal BN College Lalit Kumar. The week-long programme concluded with vote of thanks by Layakit Choudhary.