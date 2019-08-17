J&K Power Lifting team selected for Senior Nationals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: Eight-member J&K Power Lifting team have been selected for Senior National Equipped Power Lifting Championship to be held at Cooch Behar in West Bengal from August 20 to 24, 2019.

The team has been selected by All J&K State Power Lifting Association on the basis of recently conducted J&K Power Lifting Championship.

The team underwent screening test conducted by the J&K State Sports Council officials namely Ravi Singh, Divisional Sports Officer Jammu; Satish Sharma, Manager Indoor Sports Complex and Inderpal Singh, Weight Lifting and Power Lifting Coach.

The office bearers of the Association namely Ajay Sharma, General Secretary and Rahul Sawhney, Senior Vice President were also present at the time of Screening Test.

The team is being accompanied by Ajay Sharma as Coach.

The team: Sandeep Sharma, Vikas Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Shalav Gupta, Ronit Verma, Amandeep Bassan, Gourav Sharma and Vickramjeet Singh.