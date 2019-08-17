Martial Arts Championship organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: 10th State Martial Arts Championship was organised by Freedom Society, an Association of Sports and Martial Arts at Rhyme Time Playway School, Mohalla Dalpatian, here.

The Championship was organised by Karun Khajuria, 3rd Dan Black Belt, International Gold Medallist and Chairman of Umpires of the Society.

The Championship was inaugurated by the Principal, Rhyme Time Playway School yesterday, while Yudhvir Sethi, State General Secretary BJP was the chief guest on the concluding ceremony, today.

Host Rhyme Time Public School clinched 1st position by winning 16 gold, 8 silver and 12 bronze medals, while Light House Public School bagged 2nd place by securing 11 gold, 4 silver and 6 bronze medals and ACM Public School Janipur won 3rd position by winning 6 gold and 7 silver medals.

A team from Udhampur claimed 1 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals, while Samba team clinched 1 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals.