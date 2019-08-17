Talent hunt competition ‘Chhoona Hai Aasman’ held

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 17: In a bid to provide platform and explore the singing talent of the youth, District Police Samba today organized talent hunt competition “Chhoona Hai Aasman Season-6” under Civic Action Programme of J&K Police here in which participants across the district Samba participated in 3 categories.

Shakti Kumar Pathak, Senior Superintendent of Police Samba was the chief guest on the occasion while Additional SP Samba, all supervisory officers of District Samba and prominent citizens of District Samba were present on the occasion.

In Singing competition, a total of 34 participants participated in Sub-Junior Category (Age group 05 years to 12 years), Junior Category (Age group 13 years to 18 years) and Senior category (Age group 19 years to 25 years).

A Jury of veterans in the field of art and music selected candidates in each category for stage-II Range Level Competition. Pertinently winners of stage-II will participate in Zonal Level and finally at State level singing competition under Choona Hain Aasman banner.

In Sub Junior category, Dhruv Manyal and Shobit Mahajan emerged winners.

In Junior Category, Anshu Devi of Nav Vidya Higher Secondary School Dhalot secured first position, whereas Aastha Singh of SP Smart School Sarore and Mantu Kumar of Boys HSS Samba shared second position. The third position was secured by Anamika of Girls Higher Secondary School Nud.

In Senior Category, Deepak Kumar of Vijaypur, Komal Mehra of GDC Samba and Ajay Kumar of Vijaypur bagged first, second and third positions respectively.

The first winner in all the three categories were rewarded with cash prize of Rs 5000 each, whereas second position winner were presented cash prize of Rs 3000 each. The third position holders were awarded with Rs 2000 each. Certificate of merits and trophies were also presented to them, while other participants were also given certificates of participation along with medals.

At the culmination of the competition, SSP Samba wished all the winners good luck for next level competition.