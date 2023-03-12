J&K lifts North Zone Divyang Cricket tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 12: Jammu and Kashmir Divyang team emerged winners of the North Zone Divyang Cricket tournament, organized by the University of Jammu, here today.

Three cricket teams representing the States of Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir UT participated in the triangular series.

The tournament is organized by the Disability Initiatives Unit of the University, Unnat Bharat Abhiyaan-Jammu University chapter, and the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education in collaboration with Divyang Cricket Team Jammu and Kashmir.

Three league matches were played between Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh, where J&K was the winner; the second match was played between Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, wherein UP scripted win and the third match was between J&K and Himachal Pradesh, in which J&K remained winners.

The final match was played between Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh wherein J&K emerged winners. The man of the match award was won by Ishtiaq, Vijay Kumar, Shahid Iqbal Awan and Yassir, while Shahid Iqbal Awan, Captain of J&K was declared the man of the tournament.

Dr. Saleem-ur-Rehman, Director General Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization J&K and Director Health Services Jammu graced the closing ceremony as chief guest.

In his address he complimented the University of Jammu for organizing a cricket series for the Divyang players and noted that the University has best sports facilities which should be used for nurturing sports talent of the entire region.

He congratulated the players for their splendid performance and also motivated them to lead a productive life.

Prof. Sarika Manhas, Coordinator Disability Initiatives, JU and organizer of the tournament lauded the vision of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Umesh Rai for supporting the cause of the differently abled community.

Prof. Jasbir Singh, Convener UBA-JU chapter praised the divyang players for their talent and untiring spirit., while Sunita Kashyap, Chairperson Divyang Cricket team Jammu and Kashmir presented the formal vote of thanks.

A group of student volunteers led by Bharti and Taniya from Blind School Roopnagar and JIGER, Jammu presented a mesmerizing welcome song during the event.