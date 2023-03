District Boxing C’ship held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

PULWAMA, Mar 12: Pulwama District Boxing Championship was organized by J&K Amateur Boxing Association under the aegis of Boxing Federation of India and J&K Olympic Association and sponsored by J&K Sports Council at Hajhad Public School Awantipora, here today.

The championship was organized under the supervision of Farooq Ahmad Khan, Asif Ahmad, Shoaib, Zulfikar and Kamran Hassan.

The chief guest of the event was Principal Hajad Public Awantipora. He distributed the medals and certificates among meritorious boxers.

In sub junior boys 28-30kg, Rayil Farook-Gold, Rasikh Fida-Silver and Junaid Andrabi-Bronze, in 30-32kg, Zaid Zahoor-Gold, Mohd Muesal-Silver and Mohd Arif-Bronze, in 32-34kg, Irfan Manzoor-Gold, Rizwan Sheikh-Silver and Monin Manzoor-Bronze, in 34-36kg, Yasir-Gold, Owais Wani-Silver, Faizan Javaid -Bronze, in 36-38kg, Umar Ismail-Gold, Aifat-Silver and Wasim Junaid-Bronze and in 40-42kg, Mohd. Suja-Gold, Mehran-Silver and Showkat Mushtaq-Bronze.

In sub junior (girls) 28-30kg, Aabroo Bashir -Gold, Akreena -Silver and Aleefa-Bronze, 30-32kg, Muqudas-Gold, Arbeena-Silver and Arifana-Bronze, in 34-36kg, Aayat Junaid-Gold, Pakeeza-Silver and Aalina-Bronze, in 36-38kg, Aavnun Bashir-Gold, Jan Faka Farook-Silver and Kubra Jan-Bronze.

In junior boys 48- 50kg, Umar Ahmad-Gold, Imran Kaisar-Silver and Faizan Ahmad-Bronze, in 50-52kg, Mohsin-Gold, Mohd Arfan-Silver and Kifayat Bashir-Bronze, in 52-54kg, Midhan Faroze-Gold, Manzoor Ahmad-Silver and Mohd Ibrahim-Bronze, in 54-57kg, Zeeshan-Gold, Sokan Bilal-Silver and M Manzoor-Bronze, whereas in junior girls 50-52kg, Nazia Bashir-Gold, Falak Niyaz-Silver and Kaama Jan-Bronze, in 54-57kg, Aafia Junaid-Gold, Aaina Dar-Silver and Rubia Jan-Bronze.

In senior category60-63.5kg, Kashif Bhat-Gold, Farkan Mushtaq-Silver and Aehsan Manzoor-Bronze, in 63.5 to 67kg, Zaid Farook-Gold, Umar Farooq-Silver and Monin Nazar-Bronze, in 67-71kg, Danish Mohiuddin-Gold, Mohd Shoaib-Silver and Mohd Asif-Bronze.