DGP, Director IB declare open BN Mullik Memorial Police Football C’ship

*42 teams participating from across country

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 12: Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh and Director IB and Chairman of All India Police Sports Control Board New Delhi, Tapan Kumar Deka declared open 71st BN Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship at Bakshi Stadium, here today.

Director IB Tapan Kumar Deka said that it is a matter of great privilege for him to witness the opening ceremony of the championship and mentioned that All India Police Sports Control Board is organizing 40 events in 18 clusters across the country in a year in which 13000 policemen sportspersons are participating in it. “It is also a matter of great satisfaction that popularity and participation of these events has witnessed an exponential increase and has provided a platform to excel the performances due to which many policemen now have won medals at National and International levels,” he said.

The DGP thanked Director IB for gracing the event and said that his presence in the opening ceremony has been an encouraging factor for the participants. He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police has so far organized 14 events of this stature and this is the third occasion that All India Football Championship is being hosted by J&K Police.

ADGP Armed SJM Gillani informed that a record number of 42 teams from across the country are participating in the championship which includes 34 men and eight women teams.

Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF J&K, Dr. B. Srinivas, Spl. DG CID J&K, R.R. Swain, Spl. DG Crime J&K, A.K. Choudhary, MD Police Housing/DG Prison Deepak Kumar, ADGPs SJM Gillani, Dr SD Singh Jamwal, Mukesh Singh, MK Sinha, Sunil Kumar and ijay Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer J&K PK Pole, IGPs Nitish Kumar, BS Tuti, MN Tiwari, Vikramjeet Singh and Secretary Youth Services & Sport, J&K, Sarmad Hafeez and many others were present during the opening ceremony.

The six matches were played at four different venues including Polo Ground, Synthetic Turf Ground, Bakshi Stadium and Kashmir University.

At Polo Ground, matches were played between Delhi Police Vs Assam Police of Group H and Chandigarh Police Vs RPF of Group B. The match between Delhi and Assam ended 1:1. The match between RPF and Chandigarh was won by RPF by 3 goals to nil.

At Synthetic Turf Ground, matches were played between Meghalaya Police Vs Tamil Nadu Police of Group E and Rajasthan Police Vs Uttarakhand Police of Group F. The match between Tamil Nadu & Meghalaya ended with a score of 2:0 and was won by Tamil Nadu police. The second match was won by Rajasthan Police beating Uttarakhand with a score of 1 goal to nil.

At Bakshi Stadium, a match was played between BSF Vs Haryana Police of Group H which was won by BSF by 5 goals to nil, while at Kashmir University, the match was played between Manipur Police Vs Puducherry Police of Group E. The match ended with a score of 1:0 and was won by Manipur Police.