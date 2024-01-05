J&K Game Changers, M P Super Stars win matches

2nd J&K Masters Cricket C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan. 5: J&K Game Changers and M P Super Stars defeated their opponents in the ongoing 2nd Masters Cricket Championship which is being organized jointly by Range Police Headquarters Jammu and Jammu & Kashmir Veterans Cricket Association here today.

Dr Vinod Kumar, SSP Jammu was the Chief Guest in today’s matches who was introduced with the participating teams in the first match of the day. He distributed caps among the players. While interacting with the players SSP Jammu conveyed his best wishes to the players for great performance and assured them of their comfortable stay at Jammu.

In the first match J&K Game changers defeated Delhi Dashers by seven wickets. Batting first Delhi Dashers scoring 131 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 18 overs with Parkash scoring 77 runs and Manoj 11 runs and Mandeep 10 runs. From the bowling side Bansi Lal took 2 wickets, Peter and Ashwani took 1 wicket each.

In reply J&K Game Changers chased the target for loss of three wickets in 11.1 overs thus won the match by seven wickets. Sohan Sharma scored 41 runs, Prithpal Singh 29 runs and Hardeep 13 runs. From the bowling side Ricky took 3 wickets, Sandeep took 2 wickets while Ramesh Parkash and Sanjeev took 1 wicket each. Sohan Sharma was declared as Man of the match.

In another match M P Superstars defeated Horizon Stars by 10 wickets. Batting first Horizon Stars scored 54 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the allotted 14 overs. Rajesh Gill 14 runs and Arun Sharma with 11 runs were the main scorers. From the bowling side Dinesh took 4 wickets, Parkash, Masood, Raju and Ajay took 1 wicket each.

In reply M P Superstars chased the target in 16.3 overs without losing any wicket thus won the match by 10 wickets. Sanjay Choubey scored 29 runs while Nasir made 23 runs for the team. Dinesh Sharma was declared as man of the match. The officials of the matches were Vijay Raina, Ashok Kumar and Amit Gill. RP Singh conducted the proceedings of the ceremony and commentary of the matches.