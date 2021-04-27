JIMWS, NIM undertake joint expedition to Mt Everest

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 27: Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports (JIMWS), Pahalgam in collaboration with Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), Uttarkashi undertook a joint expedition to Mt Everest 2021 (8848m).

This is first of its kind of joint expedition by two National Institutes of Mountaineering under the leadership of Colonel IS Thapa Principal of JIMWS and Colonel Amit Bisht, Principal of NIM.

This expedition also marked the 1st International Expedition by JIMWS.

The expedition was flagged off at Delhi by Joint Secretary (Armed Forces). The seven team members of the expedition include Colonel IS Thapa, Colonel Amit Bisht with Instructors of JIM&WS Mohammed Illayi, Hav Iqbal Singh and Hav Chander Negi along with instructors of NIM Deep Sahi and Hav Anil Dhankhar.

The team reached Mt Everest Base Camp (5364m) and after proper acclimatization went for submitting Mt Lobuche East (6119m) as part of acclimatization rotation.

The team successfully summited Mt Lobuche–technically a tough peak on Nepal Himalayas. For the first time the Flags of both the National Institutes along with National Flag were hoisted at an International peak.

The team now is at Mt Everest Base camp and will be doing further acclimatization rotation in the days to come. The final summit to Mt Everest will be attempted in 3rd week of May.

The expedition supposed to take place in 2020 was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Colonel IS Thapa had previously led an Army Expedition to Mt Everest from North Face in 2007 for which officer was bestowed with Vashisht Seva Medal.