JIGER introduces Bocce Ball game among children facing disabilities

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 30: JIGER NGO Gangyal Jammu organised a day-long workshop with J&K Sports Bocce Ball Association for specially abled children and introduced the Bocce Ball game among them.

Chairperson Nirbhay Bharat Foundation Tarun Uppal was the chief guest whereas Sunny Nanda, general secretary of Bocce Ball Association was guest of honour. The function started with a melodious song, sung by girls with visual disabilities namely Bharti Mehra, Tanya Mehra and Payal Thapa.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunny Nanda said that Bocce Ball is an ancient sport which was invented in Egypt dating back as early as 5200 BC. “It can also be played among the severely disable players facing cerebral palsy, mental disabilities and multiple disabilities. The participants with disabilities felt the game highly interesting and enjoyed it,” he added.

The participants of the workshop included Sandhya Dhar, Rajini Niharika, Abhimanyu Payal, Palak, Falin and Geeta.

Tarun Uppal, in his address, stressed on the importance of games among the students with disability and encouraged them to play Bocce Ball with zeal and enthusiasm, so that they can be physically and mental fit.

Arun Chaudhari of Dayanand Maharishi Trust donated wheelchairs among the needy disabled persons. The vote of thanks was presented by Sandhya Dhar, JIGER’s president.