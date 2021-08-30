Jaswinder Kuku Singh-XI scripts win, lifts title

Rtn Gurdev Memorial Hockey Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 30: Jaswinder Kuku Singh-XI today scripted win over Harvinder Pal Sidhu-XI by four goals to 2 (4-2) and lifted the title trophy of Hockey championship, organised by the Rotary Club of Jammu City (RCJC) in memory of Rtn Gurdev Sodhi, a brilliant engineer and member of the RCJC who sacrificed his life in the call of duty due to COVID-19 complications last year, here.

Moreover, the team of Rtn Adeep Mehta and Pooran Sharma won the Badminton doubles tournament, by defeating Rtr Aryan Wakhloo and Rakesh Thakur in the finals by 21-12, 21-4.

Speaking on the occasion Rtn Dr Dushyant Choudhary, District Governor 2022-23 of Rotary District 3070 appreciated the efforts of the Club for organizing the two tournaments in the memory of one of the most brilliant and humanitarian Rotarians who lost his life last year. He also congratulated the winners and announced that this would be made an annual feature on the Rotary calendar.

He gave away trophies to the winners and other participants of the tournaments.

Rtn Sandeep Beri, president RCJC thanked all the participants for taking part in the tournament and making it a grand success.

He expressed his gratitude towards the family members of Rtn Gurdev Sodhi for continuing to take keen interest in the affairs of Rotary.

He also thanked Dr Raj Bhagat Director, Aakash BYJU’S Institute and Soham Amla Principal Dealer, Benelli Motorcycles for sponsoring the Tournament.

Four teams including Rtn Sandeep Beri-XI, Rtn Adeep Mehta-XI, Rtn Jaswinder Kuku-XI and Rtn Harvinder Pal-XI participated in the Hockey tournament, whereas teams including Rtn Sandeep Beri and Rtr Amisheeka Anand; Rtn Adeep Mehta and Pooran Sharma; Rtn Ashwani Kumar & Rtr Guntaas Singh; Rtr Aryan Wakhloo & Rakesh Thakur and Rtn Adeep Mehta and Pooran Sharma participated in Badminton doubles tournament.

Prominent citizens and Rotarians including Rtn Sanjeev Vaid, Rtn Sanjay Puri, Rtn Arun Sabharwal, Rtn Sourabh Sethi, Rtn Karuna Gupta, Rtn Sunny Gupta, Rtn Sanjay Gupta and members of Rotaract Club of Jammu City were present during the event.