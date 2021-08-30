Poonch Chess C’ship commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Aug 30: Three days District Poonch Chess Championship, organised by District Poonch Chess Association under the aegis of All J&K Chess Association and sponsored by J&K Sports Council, commenced at Hari Memorial Modern Public Academy Poonch today.

Narjeet Singh (Retd ZPEO) was the chief guest of the opening ceremony and he declared open the the championship in presence of Nirdosh Kumar, Incharge Manager Sports Stadium Poonch.

About 56 players of different age groups are taking part in the championship.

In under-19 category, Dhruv Sharma defeated Suryaansh by three points, whereas in under-17, Vaibhav Dabur drubbed Shahid Mushtaq by five points, and in under-14, Daksh Sudan defeated Revansh Sharma by two points, besides in girls open category, Shruti Sharma defeated Ishika Sharma by check mate.

The matches were officiated by a technical panel including Abhinav, Vikas, Karan, Amit Gupta and Mukesh Kumar.