31st District TT C’ship enters 3rd day

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Aug 30: 31st Poonch District Championship, organised by District Table Tennis Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council, entered its 3rd day at Sports Stadium, here today.

The championship is being organised under the overall supervision of Er Saleem Bandey, general secretary.

In sub-junior final, Gurasees beat Ashutosh Luthra by 11-7, 11-4, 11-3, whereas in junior boys semi-final, Ridhik defeated Pratham by 11-8, 11-9, 8-11, 11-7 and Zaffer Ahmed trounced Pranav Khajuria by 11-8, 11-9, 11-7.

In men’s singles, Ishan Tandon beat Riaz by 11-4,11-8, whereas Narinder Singh drubbed Davinder Dabur by 11-6, 11-13, 11-6 and Gagan junior beat Nawaz Rather by 11-6, 11-4, besides Pranav trounced Rahul by 11-8, 8-11, 14-12, while Gagan senior beat Ishant Sharma by 11-6, 11-8 and Ridhik got walkover Bhanu Pratap. Moreover, Harshit beat Nishant Bhalla by 11-7, 11-3, whereas Bhanu Dutt drubbed Amandeep by 11-2, 11-3 and Propkar beat Akshit Tandon by 11-8,11-7, besides Nadeem beat Farhan by 11-3,11-4, while Zaffer Ahmed defeated Ansh Tandon by 11-9, 11-3 and Faisal Mir beat Ishan Tandon by 11-6,11-5.

Gagan junior trounced Narinder by 8-11, 11-5, 11-6, while Gurjot beat Pranav by 11-6, 11-7, 11-8 and Ridhik drubbed Gagan senior by 11-6, 11-7, 11-7, besides Pratham beat Harshit by 11-9, 11-8, whereas Propkar beat Bhanu Dutta by 8-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-7 and Sandeep Luthra beat Nadeem by 13-11, 11-8 and Zaffer beat Manmeet by 11-8, 11-7.

In 1st quarterfinals, Faisal Mir defeated Gagan junior by 7-11, 11-8, 11-9, while 2nd quarterfinals Gurjot beat Ridhik by11-8, 9-11, 11-5 and Pratham drubbed Propkar by 11-9, 11-7, 11-6 and Zaffer Ahmed beat Sandeep Luthra by 8-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-7 in the 3rd and 4th quarterfinals.

In semi-final, Faisal Mir beat Zaffer Ahmed by 11-6, 11-4, 11-9, while Pratham trounced Gurjot by 11-2, 14-12, 11-7, whereas in mens double, Zaffer Ahmed and Pranav Khajuria beat Bhanu Dutta and Ridhik by 11-6, 11-4 and Gagan and Gurjot trounced Propkar and Harshit by 11-7, 7-11,11-7, while Saleem Bandey and Faisal beat Narinder and Sandeep by 9-11, 11-7, 11-8 and Rahul and Pratham beat Gagan senior and Kamran by 11-7, 11-8.

In quarterfinals, Saleem Bandey and Faisal trounced Nishant and Baljeet by 11-7, 11-8, while Rahul and Pratham beat Ansh and Ishan by 11-7, 11-9 besides in semi-finals, Saleem Bandey and Faisal Mir defeated Gagan and Gurjot by 11-8, 11-9, 11-9, while Rahul and Pratham beat Zaffer and Pranav by 11-8, 11-9, 11-7.

In junior girls, Vanshika Raina beat Tejkiran Kour by 11-7, 11-8, 11-9, while in cadet girls; Aqsa Bandey beat Maanvi Raina by 11-3, 11-4, 11-8.