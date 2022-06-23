IRP organises painting competition

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 23: IRP 2nd Battalion organised a painting competition to motivate the children for co-curricular activities as well as to boost their artistic skill, here today.

The competition was organized under the supervision of Commandant, Randeep Kumar along with Deputy Commandant, Khalid Amin wherein Police officers and officials as well as civil society members were present.

The students showcased their painting skills on the theme “Save Mother Earth.” All the participants drew highly appreciable paintings which attracted attention towards pollution of different levels and collaborated efforts to check it. The winners of the competition were awarded with certificates and cash prizes by the Commandant, Randeep Kumar in presence of other officers and dignitaries.

The Commandant said that co-curricular activities in addition to studies is a pivotal concept meant for developing the intellect level of children and such competitions pave the way in this move. “More such events will be held in the near future to boost the artistic excellence of students,” he said.

In this competition, Aqib Ashraf of Government Boys Higher Secondary School Rajouri bagged first prize, while second prize was shared by Muslim Institute of Education students Sumaira Hamid and Mehr-un-Nisa and 3rd third position was jointly clinched by Aleena Mushtaq of Police Public School and Aneesa Chowdhary of Government Higher Secondary School Dodasaan Bala.

Later, the participating students were acquainted with other attraction points at battalion headquarter like quarter guard and security drills as well as an informative lecture on pollution was also delivered by the experts.