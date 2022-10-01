Inter-school tournament begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KARGIL, Oct1: The inter-school tournament, organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports UT Ladakh started today at Taisuru.

ZPEO Taisuru Mohd Ishaq Jarnail kicked off the tournament in presence of Tehsildar Taisuru Sajad Hussain who was chief guest on the occasion. The opening ceremony was attended by ZEO, Akbar Ali, Principal HSS Beama Yahya Ali, In-charge BMO Taisuru, SHO Taisuru, Headmasters from all High and Middle Schools.

About 72 teams with 580 boys and 500 girl players of Under-14 and Under-17 age groups from 36 Government and Private Schools will showcase their performances in volleyball, handball and athletics.

The ZPEO highlighted that the UT Administration has boosted the development of sports infrastructure under SDP in Taisuru zone. The DYSS has developed sports infrastructure at two Higher Secondary Schools, six High Schools, fourteen Middle Schools, and four Primary Schools of Taisuru.

The ZPEO requested DYSSO Kargil and the District Administration to fill-up the vacant posts of PEM/PETs in various schools on a fast-track basis.

Sajad Hussain advised the players to take part in every physical activity and maintain their cultural identity at different levels.