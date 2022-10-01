Open Water Finswimming C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 1: First Open Water Finswimming National Championship, organized by Underwater Sports Association of India (USAI) in collaboration with Underwater Sports Association of J&K, concluded at Water Sports Centre Nigeen, here today.

More than 50 participants from different parts of the country participated in the championship in various events including 1km Bi Fins, 3km Bi Fins and 1km Mono Fins boys and girls.

Mohsin Fayaz Shah won three Gold, one Silver and one Bronze medals, while Mohammad Daaib Bhat secured three Gold medals and Zaib Bin Riyaz bagged one Gold and one Bronze medals. Nabeela Khan won four Gold medals, Sheikh Momin Bin Tariq won two Gold medals, one Bronze and one Silver medal, Madhav Dovadiya clinched four Gold medals and Baviya Matha won three Gold medals in different events and age categories.

The championships was held under the supervision of following technical officials from Underwater Sports Association of India including Santosh Kumar, Deshmukh, Edna Sharma, Zahid Iqbal, Mudasir Chesti, Yasir Makhdoomi, Javeed Ahmad, Zahid Hussain, Vilayat Hussain and Tahir Hussain.

Kuldeep Patil, senior secretary general USAI distributed prizes among the medal winners in presence of Riyaz Ahmad Khan, Dr Sheikh Tariq, Mushtaq Wani, Maqsood Ahmad and Riyaz Wani.

In the last, the vote of thanks was presented By Ahsan Ali, event organiser especially to Department of Tourism Kashmir, Health and officials of Swim N Survival Society-K and Nigeen Club for the successful conduct of the championship.