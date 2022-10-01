Singers Richa, Gill perform in Devotional Song Contest

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 1: Indian playback singer, Richa Sharma and Rajan Gill enthralled the audience with their performances during the ongoing ‘All India Devotional Song Competition’, organised by SMVD Shrine Board, Department of J&K Tourism, PTC Punjabi Gold and Patanjali Dantkanti at Yog Ashram Complex, here today.

The event started with lighting of the traditional lamp by Chief Engineer Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. Sandeep Seth as chief guest of the event.

Playback singer, Richa Sharma who has a long track of singing songs in films and former winner of the All India Devotional Song Competition and renowned singer Rajan Gill were special guests on the occasion.

In today’s competition Lalit Bhardwaj from Jammu took Ist position and got its entry into semifinals round, whereas Sunil Atwal from Jammu stood 2nd and 3rd position was shared by Narinder from Punjab and Simran Sharma from Jammu jointly and got their entry into quarterfinal, scheduled to be held on October 2 and were provided with the cash prizes of Rs 10000, 5,000 and 3000 respectively by Richa Shama and Rajan Gill.

Former winner of the AIDSC Rajan Gill too gave his performance during the event and people were seen dancing on his songs.

The competition was judged by the panels of experts in music including, Dr Surinder Kumar Sharma HoD Govt Degree College Sunni Shimla and Dr CL Verma, Ex Chairman Post Graduate University of Himachal Pradesh and famous singer Johny Sofi.

The proceedings of the competition was conducted by Rakesh Wazir who is also the chairman of the competition.

The competition was co-sponsored by Monalisa Fashion and Wedding Stores, Lia Agarbatti, J&K Bank, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super Speciality Hospital, Nideesh Builders Pvt. Ltd. Jammu, Yog Ashram Trust with active support of District Administration, whereas 92.7 Big FM is Radio Partner.