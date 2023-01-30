Inter-CBSE Schools collage making competition held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 30: MV International School organized ‘Inter-CBSE Schools collage making competition’ under the aegis of Jammu Sahodaya Schools Complex Jammu, here today.

The theme of the event was ‘Jammu’s Heritage and Culture’, wherein 18 prominent CBSE schools of Jammu, Samba and Kathua participated in this event.

SSP Benam Tosh was the chief guest during the opening of the event, while Additional SP Samba, Surinder Choudhary was the guest of honour during the closing ceremony.

The special guests were SDPO Vijaypur Priyanka, Tribhuvan, SHO Vijaypur; Rajesh Rathore and Colonel VK Sharma (Retd) Principal The Shri Ram Universal School.

The event was judged by illustrious figures of art from Jammu including Sakshi Khullar, Mahua Gupta and Rinku Kumar. Hira Lal Abrol, Chairman of the host School, Gourav Abrol, Director and Kundan Lal Dogra, Principal were also present on the occasion.

The varied culture of Jammu was created on canvas by the participants in the form of paper tearing and pasting. They created mesmerizing pieces of art that showcased the foods of Jammu; the architecture of historical buildings that decorate the culture of Jammu and its famous dance forms namely the Kud and the Duggar dance. Holy Jammu Tawi, famous temples, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine and depiction of Dogra Regiment of the then J&K Maharajas were some of the themes of the work.

First prize was bagged by Jodhamal School, whereas APS Nagrota stood 2nd and the third position was clinched by IDPS Jammu. The consolation prizes were won by Stephen’s International School, KC International School and Jammu Sanskriti School Jammu.

The chief guest in his address advised the students to be aware about their surroundings and take special care of their health and well being. He assured the gathering that District Police Samba will always be upright in helping every citizen in their hour of need.

The program was coordinated by Ajay, Mamta Thapa, Navneet, Rekha Sharma, Arushi Slathia and Baljeet.