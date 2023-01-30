Fareed lifts Kalika Mata Dangal title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Jan 30: Wrestler Fareed from Dinanagar (Punjab) lifted 127th Kalika Mata Dangal title by defeating wrestler Gopi of Ludhiana in the first malli bout at Kalika Mandir Panthal, here today.

The winner wrestler was adjudged as the best wrestler of Dangal and awarded with Rs 31000 cash prize, while runner up wrestler was awarded with cash prize of Rs 25000.

Contractor Parshotam Singh (Patwari) was the chief guest who distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up in presence of president J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association, Shiv Kumar Sharma, DDC Chairman Reasi Saraf Singh Nag, DDC Member Panthal Rajinder Kumar Mengi, social activist Sohan Singh Thakur (Sonu), Mahant Tara Dass, BDC Chairman Katra Sham Lal Bhagat and District Reasi President Democratic Azad Party Surinder Bhagat were the guests of honour.

The 2nd main bout was fought between Shamsher of Dinanagar and Ishaq Ahmed (Lallu) of J&K Police, wherein both the wrestlers jointly got Rs 20000, while 3rd bout was won by Babba of Kot Bhalwal by defeating Billu of Hoshiarpur.

The 4th bout was won by Dillar Khan of J&K Police by trouncing Ajay Sharma of Udhampur, whereas another 4th bout was won by Muneer of Nagrota by defeating Kulbir Singh of Kot Bhalwal, besides Kaka beat Ali, Sonu defeated Bablu, Surjeet Singh trounced Zakir, Youv Raj beat Rajesh Sharma, Madan Lal defeated Jakker, Subash Singh beat Bablu and Chain Singh trounced Kaka.

A total of 63 bouts were played in the one daylong event, which was organized under the supervision of the local organizing committee.