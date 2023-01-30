ADGP inaugurates Indoor Shooting Range at JKPPS

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 30: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh inaugurated ‘Indoor Shooting Range’ at J&K Police Public School Miran Sahib (JKPPS), here today.

The newly established Shooting Range will provide new opportunities to the students to explore their talents in the field of shooting. The ADGP Jammu later fired some practice rounds on the occasion along with some other police officers.

While interacting, ADGP Jammu said that the 10 meter indoor range will help the students to inculcate the basic shooting skills. “At this Range the shooting experts from J&K Police and Jammu and Kashmir Rifle Association shall impart training and techniques required to get expertise in the shooting sport,” he said.

This Range will also provide equipment and weapons to participate in the upcoming District, State, North zone and National Shooting Championships. He further directed Principal JKPPS to train the students under a dedicated coach and organize a special summer camp.

Sanjeev Yadav (IPS), an acclaimed shooter gave important inputs for the training. The indoor shooting range has been established under CSR by Arun Tandon, Consultant, GD Pharmaceutical (Makers of Boroline).

The other dignitaries who were present during the event including Manjit Kour, Arun Tandon, Kuldeep Singh Jamwal, president J&K Rifle Association, Eshu Kumar, BPCL Territory Manager Jammu, Inderjit Singh coordinator, Rajeev Sharma, Principal JKPPS Jammu and Inspector Satyakam, executive cum sports officer.