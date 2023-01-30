Kanhaiya scripts history, slams tripple ton in J&K’s massive total

*Speed sensation Waseem Bashir takes fifer

JAMMU, Jan 30: J&K’s skipper and ace wicketkeeper batter, Kanhaiya Wadhawan scripted history by slamming a masterful triple century to put his name in the record books as he is now the only player from Jammu and Kashmir to score a tripple ton. This classic innings guided Jammu and Kashmir to a massive score of 563/8 in 100 overs before declaring their innings at Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium, Nadiad today.

In reply, Mizoram were struggling at 133/9 at stumps on Day-2 today as speedster Waseem Bashir wreaked havoc with the ball, scalping 5 wickets by conceding just 14 runs in his 12 overs, while Mujtaba Yousuf bagged 2 wickets and Lone Nasir Muzaffar claimed one. Jehu Anderson (48) and Lalhriatrenga (39) were the main contributors, while Marty (14) and Sahil Reza (13), none of the other batters could cross the double figure mark.

Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 359/5, J&K rode on a magnificent triple century by Kanhaiya Wadhawan and scored a massive total of 563/9 in 100 overs before declaring their innings. Showing serenity, promise, calmness and composure throughout his innings, Kanhaiya shifted gears after each fifty and hundred to make almost run a ball, scoring 306 off 309 balls, studded with 31 fours and 2 sixes.

Nothing seemed to work for hapless Mizoram as Kanhaiya made a partnership of 67 runs with Arya Thakur (46), 106 runs with Shubham Singh Pundir (55), 151 runs with Yawar Hassan (45) and 136 runs with Lone Nasir Muzaffar (60).

For Mizoram, Tluanga and F Lalruatfella bagged 2 wickets each, while Nunfela and Malsawma claimed one wicket each.

The team is being accompanied by Sarabjeet Singh as Head Coach, Hilal Ahmad Zargar as Manager, Vivek Khajuria as Co-Manager, Kavaljeet Singh as Batting Coach, Sameer Ali as Bowling Coach, Guru Partap Singh as Trainer, Sahil Sharma as Video Analyst, Jitender as Physiotherapist and Arun as Masseur.

Brig Anil Gupta, Member-Administration JKCA congratulated the team, besides the top performers-Kanhaiya Wadhawan and Waseem Bashir for brilliant show.