Indian hockey team has capability to win medal at Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh

NEW DELHI, July 17: Men’s hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh feels India has capability to bring elusive Olympic medal back to country in Tokyo next year.

The Indian men’s hockey team has a great track record in Olympic history, capturing eight gold, a silver and two bronze.

“I feel like there is not much of a difference now, we have shown that in our FIH Pro League matches earlier this year, that we can beat anyone, and not just beat, but also dominate them with our style of play.

With one year left for our preparations, I think it is going to be the biggest tournament for me as well, and something tells me that it is going to be a huge year for Indian hockey, and we can really bring that elusive Olympic medal back to our country if we perform to our potential in Tokyo next year,” Sreejesh wrote in a column on Hockey India website.

Sreejesh who was part of 2012 and 2016 Olympics has high hopes from the postponed Tokyo Games.

“The Tokyo Olympics is really something that I look forward to with huge aspirations. We have managed to bring in so many improvements across various aspects of our game, with our fitness being even better than most teams in the world,” the former captain said. (UNI)