Indian hockey team beats China by 2-1 in women’s Asian Champions Trophy

RANCHI, Oct 30:

The Indian hockey team survived some anxious moments to avenge its Asian Games loss with a 2-1 win over China and continue its rampaging run at the women’s Asian Champions Trophy here on Monday.

Deepika (15th) and Salima Tete (26th) sounded the board for the hosts, while Zhong Jiaqi scored in the 41st minute for China.

China had spoilt India’s bid to earn a direct qualification for the Tokyo Olympics after beating them in the semifinals of the Asian Games in Hangzhou last month.

But on Monday, India returned the favours in their third group stage match to stay atop the standing.

India started on an attacking note, trying to make inroads from left to right but the Chinese put up a defensive wall to thwart any attempt by the hosts.

India held possession and Jyoti Sonika earned their first PC but squandered it due to a lapse by stopper Monika. Soon the hosts were awarded a penalty stroke and Deepika converted it in style with just 30 seconds left in the first quarter.

China made a circle penetration early in the second quarter but India managed to stave off any threat.

India were one player down after Lalremsiami was suspended for two minutes but China failed to capitalise on the opportunity.

Local star Salima Tete then produced a stunning reverse hit in the 25th minute from near the circle to put India 2-0 ahead.

In the final moments of the second quarter, China earned a PC but Indian defenders were up to the mark to grab a comfortable lead at the halfway stage.