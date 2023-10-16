IDPL Karate tournament begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Oct 15: Department of Youth Services and Sports, Kishtwar, under the guidance of Director Youth Services and Sports J&K, Subash Chander Chhibber, organized Inter-District Provincial Level (IDPL) Tournament in the discipline of Karate for all age groups of boys at Gulabgarh Paddar here today.

The tournament, aimed at nurturing sports talent and fostering camaraderie among the youth from all 10 districts of Jammu province, unfolded with an inauguration ceremony graced by Chief Guest Hari Krishan, BDC Member at Gulabgarh Paddar, Kishtwar.

Hari Krishan highlighted the significance of such tournaments in providing a platform for budding athletes to showcase their skills and dedication. He commended the organizers for their efforts in promoting sports at the grassroots level. The dedication and sportsmanship exhibited by the young participants were lauded by officials from the Youth Services and Sports District Kishtwar, further elevating the prestige of the tournament.