ICC suspends Sri Lanka’s membership on ground of Government interference

DUBAI, Nov 10:

The International Cricket Council today suspended its full-member Sri Lanka after observing Government interference in the national board following a tumultuous week.

The Sri Lankan parliament on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution, calling for the sacking of the country’s cricket governing body, with both the ruling and opposition parties supporting it.

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership of the ICC with immediate effect,” said the ICC in a statement.

“The ICC Board met today and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.

“The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course,” the statement added.(PTI)