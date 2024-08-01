ICC approves USD 70 million budget for hosting CT in Pakistan

KARACHI, Aug 1: The ICC has approved a budget of approximately USD 70 million for holding the Champions Trophy in Pakistan early next year.

A source close to the ICC said on Thursday that the world body’s financial and commercial committee, which is headed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah had scrutinised and approved the budget which was prepared and jointly submitted by the Pakistan Cricket Board and ICC finance department.

“The approximate budget is around USD 70 million and only USD 4.5 million has been allocated as additional expenses,” the source said.

The approval of the total budget and additional expenses at the last ICC meeting has generated speculations that the back up funds have been kept in case India refuses to send its team to Pakistan and some matches have to be played at other venues.

The source said that indications are that additional amount of USD 4.5 million is too meagre compared to the overall budget to cover moving matches from Pakistan.

Jay Shah, who also heads the Asian Cricket Council, was also in chair when the regional body recently decided to award the T20 format Asia Cup in 2025 to India and the 50-over format Asia Cup in 2027 to Bangladesh.

The source said as per the tentative format for next year’s Asia Cup again India and Pakistan are in same group and could potentially play a second time in the tournament’s super four stage.

“A third match could happen if they qualify for the final,” he said.

The source disclosed that the ACC despite the confusion and late venue changes and extra expenses during the tournament had still managed to reap profits from the 2023 Asia Cup held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. “The profits came because of the India and Pakistan games.” (PTI)