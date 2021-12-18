IASOWA distributes stationary, sports goods among children

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 18: The IAS Officers Wives Association (IASOWA) today distributed stationary and sports equipment among the students at Government Middle School, Dodhi Gujjar Colony, Channi here.

On the occasion the president IASOWA, Amita Mehta encouraged the students to chase their dreams wholeheartedly as there are no limits for success to hardworking and dedicated students. She also impressed upon them to use the available infrastructure and opportunities fully to be where they want to be in their lives.

She asked each of the student about their aims and hobbies. She enjoined upon them to make best use of their time to shine like stars in the sky. She congratulated both the students and the teachers for learning and seeking music and art.

Amita Mehta also lauded the efforts of the School for motivating students to pursue their dreams and providing them the necessary platform to chisel it to perfection. She told the teachers that being herself a teacher she knows the vitality of their job.

She maintained that teachers are the builders of nation and have the most significant responsibility of crafting the future of the country. She said that their role cannot be replaced by any other so they need to be more cautious, innovative and inspiring for all their students.

On the occasion, the students of the School performed dance and singing event that was lauded by all those present there.

Later the members went through classrooms and labs of the School besides distributing stationary, books and sports goods among the students.

Other members of IASOWA who were present and spoke on the occasion include Shveta Kansal, Sapna Aggarwal, Jayshree, Jyoti Niraj Chauhan, Rajni and Ruchi.

Joint Director School Education, Jammu, H.R Pakhroo; Chief Education Officer, Jammu, Suraj Singh Rathore; Dy.CEO, Jammu Devinder Singh Manhas; ZEO Purmandal, Thakar Chand; teachers and other officials of the department were also present on this occasion.