HP scores 201/7 against J&K on Day-1

U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 5: Riding on magnificent 85 runs by skipper Innesh N Mahajan, Himachal Pradesh scored 201/7 in 72.2 overs in a rain-hit Day-1 of Under-19 Boys Cooch Behar Trophy match at SK Stadium, here today.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, Himachal Pradesh sailed on two brilliant half-centuries by Innesh and Animesh V Thakur to score a decent total of 201 runs, losing 7 wickets when rain followed by bad light stopped play. Innesh top scored with 85 runs off 92 balls, studded with 15 delectable boundaries, while Animesh played a sedate innings of 53 runs off 200 balls with the help off 4 boundaries. Chirag M Sharma (18) and Praval S Singh (4) were at the crease when rain stopped play.

For J&K, off-spinner Udhay Partap Singh and leg-spinner Ritvik Jaitley took 2 wickets each, while left-arm spinner Ranjot Singh and medium pacer Toheed Ahmed claimed one wicket each. Udhay bowled 14 overs and conceded 27 runs, while Ritvik bowled 15.2 overs and gave away 37 runs.

This is J&K’s first match of this season’s Cooch Behar Trophy being played in Srinagar from today to November 8, while in the next outing J&K will take on Mumbai at GGM Science College Hostel Ground Jammu from November 12, 2022.