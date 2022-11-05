Sports Week concludes at ITI Jammu

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: ‘Sports Week’, organised by Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Jammu under the Directorate of Skill Development Department in association with NSTI (Women) Jammu under RDSDE JK (UT), concluded here today.

The event started with National Anthem and after that the chief guests of this occasion, S. Santhimanalan (ISDS) – Regional Director, RDSDE JK (UT) and Sudershan Kumar, Director Skill Development JK (UT) interacted with cricket and volleyball teams of NSTI (Women) Jammu, ITI Jammu, ITI Hiranagar, ITI RS Pura, ITI Samba and Women ITI Jammu.

Joint Director, SDD Jammu- Khan Farooq and Principal Govt. ITI Jammu/ Dy. Director SDD – Rajendra Kumar graced the occasion along with Principal- VK Saksena NSTI (Women) Jammu and Principal ITI Hiranagar- Anoop Sharma along with officials/staff from ITI Jammu, ITI Hiranagar, ITI RS Pura, ITI Samba and Women ITI Jammu.

The Director Skill Development congratulated the host Colleges for organizing such graceful sports week. A special match was played between faculty of ITI Jammu and faculty of ITI Hiranagar where Director Skill Development Department J&K lead the team of ITI Jammu as captain along with vice captain- Rajesh Banotra- wherein former emerged winner and Vice Principal Rajesh Banotra was declared as man of the match.

Regional Director S. Santhimanalan (ISDS) and Director Skill Development JK (UT) along with other senior officials presented mementos/medals/certificates to the winning team and runner up teams from various ITIs.

The vote of thanks was presented by Nazir Ahmed Molvi.