APS Damana organizes ‘Confluence-2022’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: Army Public School (APS) Damana organized an exchange programme with the theme ‘Confluence-2022’ to provide a forum for children to pursue their creativity, innovation, talent and aesthetic sense, here today.

The programme was organized under the aegis of ‘Hubs of Learning’-an initiative by CBSE for self-improvement and quality enhancement in the School premises.

Five schools namely APS Jammu Cantt, Model Academy, Air Force School Satwari, RRL High School and APS Damana showed their exuberant participation in the event with 14 participants from each school.

The programme was attended by Pushpinder Kau, Principal APS Damana as chief guest and Shallu Kapoor, Vice Principal of the School as guest of honour. The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp followed by a scintillating performance of ‘Saraswati Vandana’ by Louviya Parihar (V). The choir of Class-V students mesmerized the audience with a welcome song.

The event was divided into three different sub categories: Giving wings to your thoughts through Drawing: ‘Envisioning my School’, Best out of Waste and Carrom Pool. The participants bagged eight prizes in all. The winners were felicitated with trophies and certificates of appreciation by the chief guest.

The programme culminated with a vote of thanks by Kanishka (IV) and singing of the National Anthem.