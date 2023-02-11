Honey Bears of Heritage School organizes Spring Fiesta

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 11: An event named ‘Spring Fiesta’ was organized today by Honey Bears of Gummy Bears’ World Heritage School for their parents and grandparents.

The programme started with a ‘shloka’ dedicated to ‘Lord Ganesha’ followed by songs and dance, accompanied by a host of activities specially designed for grandparents and parents. After the prize distribution, few grandparents and parents expressed their happiness to see their little ones perform in gay abandon.

Principal Heritage School Akash Pradhan complimented the staff and students for putting up an excellent show. Earlier, Viyana Khajuria, a student of Honey Bears, gave the welcome note. The co-ordinator of the Kindergarten Wing Kusum Abrol, presented the welcome address.

The guests thoroughly enjoyed the programme which culminated with a thank you note by Nitara Gupta-a student of Honey Bears.