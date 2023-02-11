SRML School distributes Tara Chand Magotra Memorial Academic Excellence Awards

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 11: Government SRML Higher Secondary School, Jammu organized a function today to distribute Tara Chand Magotra Memorial Awards.

The awards, which carry a cash amount of Rs 11000, are given to the School toppers of Class X and Class XII in the Board Examinations.

The function was held under the overall supervision of School Principal Anjali Gupta and was attended by the sons of Tara Chand Magotra – Vinod Magotra (former Chief Commissioner of Income Tax) and Ravi Magotra (former Director General of Accounts & Treasuries), Vice-Principal Raina, senior school faculty and the students.

Speaking on the occasion, the School Principal announced that the scope of the awards will henceforth be extended to toppers of Class XI also because this is also now a Board examination. She also explained that because of Covid pandemic and some other difficulties, the awards could not be distributed for a couple of years and are being distributed late now for 2022 examinations. She assured that the awards for 2023 examinations shall be organized well in time in October 2023.

Shubham Kumar, son of Satish Kumar (who had topped in class X), Vishal Kumar son of Dewan Chand and Ayush Rakwal son of Ashok Kumar Rakwal (both of whom had topped in Class XII) were given the award of Rs 11,000 each. Ayush Rakwal who is an engineering student in Kolkata could not attend and was represented by his father Ashok Kumar Rakwal. The school toppers had also figured in the first 5 ranks at the Board level.

Recalled his passing out from this school 55 years back in 1967, Vinod Magotra said that the road of path to success as taught to him by his father late Tara Chand Mangotra is continuous pursuit for excellence, hard work, persistence, high moral values and above all, prayer to the Almighty.