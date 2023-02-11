Gul organizes run against drugs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 11: Chairman of J&K Rural Development Society (JKRDS), senior National Conference leader and former Speaker Haji Mubarak Gul organized a run against drugs from Manda Zoo to Gandhi Chowk, Satwari, here today.

ln his terrestrial locomotive rally along with the vice-chairman Babu Rampal, provincial chairman KL Abrol and all JKRDS workers, Gul expressed his serious concerned that drug addiction in J&K is a new alarming epidemic today.

Gul advised youth to keep them away from this deadly menace. He expressed that it can only be stopped by if youth wisely wage a strong revolt jointly against this deadly poisonous death, otherwise it seems to be going out of control with the smugglers and their OGWs.

The former Speaker also explained the risk factors and protection factors of drug addictions. He said that Addiction is a neuropsychological disorder characterized by persistent and intense urge to engage in certain behaviours, one of which is changes physical appearances. He said that drug addiction can start with experimental use of a recreational drug in social situations and for some people the drug use become more frequent.

Younis Mubarak Gul (chairman, People’s Help Groups) gave the significant protective factors that lead for drug addiction’s prevention. He added that all social and religious activists should be vigil about child/student’s behavioural change. He said that strong parental bonds and family relationships, training programme for students to deal with life pressures and community based drugs abuse prevention programs must be conducted in schools.

Chairman JKRDS K L Abrol said that every youth has the capacity to live healthy upto to the age of 100 years if he keeps himself away from all types of drugs and practices the healthier tips in his daily routine life.

Vice-chairman JKRDS Babu Rampal also spoke on the occasion.

Prominent among those who participated in the run were provincial press secretary Subash Chander, Dr Vikas Sharma, Harish Kumar Chopra, Vijay Chopra, Deepak Kumar, Japan Raj, Ravi Kumar Chopra, Jagjit Singh, Kala Ram and Sanju Kumar.