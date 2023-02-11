Bhatnagar distributes certificates of success among Sigma Skiers at IISM Gulmarg

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 11: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today felicitated six students of a special batch of 20 skiers of Six Sigma High Altitude Medical Service professionals who qualified special seven-day beginners’ Ski course at Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IISM) here.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar complimented SIGMA medical services for their selfless services towards saving lives of thousands of helpless people in remote high altitude areas who become victims of avalanches, landslides and other natural calamities. He said that after this course the SIGMA professionals will be the ambassadors of Kashmir and will share experience with peers about the beauty of Kashmir and hospitality of people here.

The Advisor further said that this institute is the best platform to develop bonding among youth of the nation and promote winter sports. He also assured all possible assistance to the institution in their working for the welfare of people.

Advisor also asked the CEO Six Sigma to prepare a proposal regarding establishment of a training school and help centers for people of Kashmir who need such assistance in remote areas. He also assured to implement the proposal of homologation of Gulmarg slopes and get them registered with international ski federation to facilitate the local athletes to shine in international events.

Consultant, IISM, Colonel S Dhillon, while speaking on the occasion, briefed the gathering about the institute’s journey from being a defunct institute to be the one of the best ski schools of SE Asia.

Dr P Bhardwaj, while speaking on the occasion, briefed the Advisor about various rescue and medical aid camps undertaken by Six Sigma high altitude medical services in Himalayas and the need to train more teams so that they could reach to the far flung accident areas without any difficulty.

Later, Bhatnagar distributed certificates of success among the trainees of Six Sigma.