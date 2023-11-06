Hockey, Kabaddi, Chess and Boxing matches underway

52nd KVS National Sports Meet

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: On the 4th Day of the 52nd KVS National Sports Meet different matches were held here today. In Hockey Under-14 Category; In Pool 1, Jaipur faced Patna, securing a dominant victory with a score of 6-0. Meanwhile, Lucknow clashed with Mumbai, resulting in a draw with a 0-0 score.

In the Under-17 category; the tournament witnessed dramatic turns. Chennai’s initial 1-0 victory over Delhi in Pool 1 was countered by Ranchi’s decisive 2-0 win over Chennai on Day 4. Additionally, Mumbai and Tinsukiya saw a draw of 0-0 in Pool 1, while Jaipur secured a strong 2-0 win over Bengaluru in Pool 2. In Pool1 Tinsukiya faced Chennai, resulting in a draw with a 1-1 score. Chennai, clashed against Mumbai, emerged victorious with a 3-2 win. Meanwhile, in Pool 2, Jaipur outplayed Patna, securing a commanding 5-0 victory. Ranchi dominated in their match against Tinsukiya, securing a resounding win with a score of 5-0

In Kabaddi Under-14 Bhopal narrowly secured a win over Lucknow in a tight contest with a score of 36-35. Jaipur displayed dominance over Hyderabad with a commanding score of 49-17, while Varanasi showcased strength by overpowering the Ernakulum region with an impressive score of 53-09. Kolkata delivered a strong performance, triumphing over Ranchi with a 36-17 victory.

Kolkata secured a commanding 41-9 win over Jammu, while Patna demonstrated with a score of 43-26 against Gurugram. The quarterfinal matches witnessed Chennai’s commanding victory over Bhopal with a score of 42-6, Bengaluru’s win over Varanasi with a score of 42-13, Jaipur outplayed Patna with a score of 43-26, and Kolkata’s commanding win over Hyderabad with a score of 44-7.

In Kabaddi Under 17; Chennai defeated Bhuvneshwar with a resounding score of 52-15. Varanasi secured victory over Tinsukiya by 43-16. Gurugram secured a decisive 41-18 win over Jaipur, while Delhi outplayed Jammu with a score of 36-15. Hyderabad outclassed Bhopal with a score of 38-30, while Kolkata triumphed over Guwahati with a score of 41-20. Additionally, Mumbai displayed dominance with a 36-26 win over Jabalpur, and Dehradun emerged victorious over Raipur with a close score of 40-34.

In the quarterfinals, Hyderabad secured a tight win over Kolkata with a score of 25-24, and Mumbai triumphed over Dehradun with a score of 32-23, Gurugram wins over Delhi with a score of 46-25, Chennai commanded victory over Varanasi with a score of 41-14, further intensifying the competition in the Under 17 category.

In the semi-final Boxing matches Under-14 category, Sakshi, Adanti from Mumbai, Sonakshi, Washru, Tanisha from Jaipur, along with Hansika, Anshika, Ayushi from Delhi, Spootri from Bengaluru, Deeksha representing Chandigarh, and Vaidaihi from Hyderabad emerged victorious, showcasing their skill and determination. In the semi-finals across different age and weight categories, a group of talented contenders showcased their prowess in the Boxing competitions.

In under-17 category, participants such as Sakshi, Adanti (Mumbai), Sonakshi, Washru, Tanisha (Jaipur), Hansika, Anshika, Ayushi (Delhi), Spootri (Bangalore), Deeksha (Chandigarh), and Vaidehi (Hyderabad) fiercely competed and emerged victorious. Simultaneously, in the same category, Sanchi (Dehradun), Vanshika, Deeksha, Sneha, Meghan, Vijeta, Vanshika, Khushi, Kajal (Gurugram), Ritu, E. Niranjani (Bangalore), Priyanshi, Isha, Divya, Deveshi (Jaipur), Bem Mona (Tinsukia), Anushka, Bhumi (Delhi), Tanishka, Medhyanti, Shri Habale (Mumbai), and G. Tanuja (Hyderabad) excelled in their matches, securing wins in their respective categories.

In the Under-19 category, Ananya, Simran from Jammu, Avneer from Chandigarh, Payal, Radhika, Harshita from Gurugram, Unnati from Jabalpur, Swati, Deeksha, Priya from Delhi, Nidhi Sharma, Anjali, Kashish, Lavisha from Jaipur, Jaismita from Guwahati, and Bhavana representing Varanasi have successfully advanced to the semi-finals in their specific age and weight categories, exhibiting their prowess and determination in the ring.

KV 1 Jammu has been abuzz with the exhilarating atmosphere of chess competitions, hosting thrilling matches in various age categories. In the Under-14 category, eight intense rounds have been successfully completed. Young and talented participants have showcased their strategic brilliance and tactical skills, contributing to the competitive fervour of the event.

Similarly, in the Under-17 and Under-19 categories, seven rounds have been completed by the close of November 5, 2023. The matches have seen intense battles and strategic manoeuvring, revealing the high level of skill and determination among the participants.