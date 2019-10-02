Hiranagar HC, Khalsa Club register wins

District Jammu Senior Men Hockey Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: Hiranagar Hockey Club and Khalsa Club Gole Gujral registered emphatic victories over their rivals in the ongoing District Jammu Senior Men Hockey Tournament -2019, which is being organized by Hockey J&K at KK Hakku Astroturf Hockey Stadium, here.

A total of 12 teams are participating in the tournament from Jammu, Poonch and Kathua.

In the 1st match played between Young Star Simbal Camp and Hiranagar Hockey Club Kathua, latter emerged winner, defeating the rivals by six goals to four (6-4).

In another match played between Khalsa Club Gole Gujral and Aman Club Lachhipura, Khalsa Club Gole Gujral won the match by a big margin of five goals (5-0).

S. Rajinder Singh Kuku, Senior Vice President Hockey J&K was the chief guest on the occasion, Dr Taran Singh, General Secretary Hockey J&K, GS Bakshi, former General Secretary Hockey J&K and Angat Singh were present on the occasion.

The matches were officiated by Jaspreet Singh and Karanjit Singh, while Joginder Singh was the technical officer. Sohail and Tejinder Singh were the judges for the match.

In tomorrow’s fixture, Poonch XI will take on Champion Club at 3 pm, while MBS Club Simbal Camp will lock horns with Young Khalsa at 4 pm.