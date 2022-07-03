Harmanjot conferred with Diana Award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 3: Harmanjot Singh of Jodhamal Public School has been awarded the ‘Diana Award’ by the British Royal Family for his exceptional achievements.

This young philanthropist is the first school student ever from Jammu and Kashmir to receive the Diana Award since 1999. He has also been conferred with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puruskar-2021.

The Diana Award was established in 1999 by a board chaired by former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown in the memory of Diana, Princess of Wales. There are 20 Diana Award judging panels representing each region or nation both in the UK and internationally. The nominations are judged using the criteria guide created to assess youth’s capability to bring a change in the world.

Team Jodhamal extended its heartiest congratulations to Harmanjot Singh, an innovator and a forward thinker for his exceptional achievement and wished him great success in his future pursuit of genuine selfless service to the world.