Hargun faces Mishti in cadet girls’ finals; Mahesh lifts veteran title

Jammu District Open TT Championship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 3: Trouncing their rivals convincingly in their respective semifinals, Hargun and Mishti made it to the cadet girls’ finals and will lock horns against each other in the summit clash of the ongoing Jammu District Open Table Tennis Championship, being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Table Tennis Association at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here.

Earlier, in Cadet girls semifinals, Mishti beatt Airya (3-1), while Hargun also got the better of Seerat (3-1).

Mahesh drubbed Kalsi (3-0) to lift the veteran singles title.

In sub junior boys quarterfinals, Akhilesh outplayed Arya (3-0), Vishav outclassed Harman (3-2), Tejas prevailed over Satyam (3-0) and Rohan trounced Aarit (3-0)

Earlier, in veteran singles quarterfinals, Mahesh beat Jain 3-0, Abrol outclassed Ashok 3-0, Kalsi prevailed over Rishu 3-0 and Vipan defeated RP Singh 3-0.

Prominent among those who were present during the matches on day03 today included Ravi Singh (Divisional Sports Officer J&K State Sports Council; Satbir Singh, Rajan Sharma, IP Singh, Satish Gupta, Ajay Sharma, Er Saleem Bandey, Vasu Dewan, Sandeep Khadotra, Narinder Singh, Sheetal Gandotra, Sanjeev Gupta, Suresh Sharma and Vikas Magotra.

The matches were officiated by Vasu Dewan, Satish Gupta (Manager Indoor Sports Complex MA Stadium), Gurvinder Singh Sasan (NIS Table Tennis coach), Sandeep Khadotra (NIS Table Tennis coach), Meenu Rajesh and Asad Sharma.