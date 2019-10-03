Aaira excels in Skating

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 3: Aaira of KC Public School Jammu excelled in Roller Skating, winning three medals with one gold in Artistic Skating and a silver and bronze in Quads Speed Skating in the J&K State Skating Championship held in Jammu recently.

Aaira bagged gold in 7-9 age group of Artistic Skating, silver in 100 meters race and a bronze medal in 500 D race.