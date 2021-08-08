Handball, basketball matches organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 8: Four matches of basketball were organised by Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council at Shastri Nagar Field, whereas Youth Services and Sports conducted three matches of handballs at Mini Stadium Synthetic Court Udhampur in connection with the celebration of Independence Day Sports Week, today.

Dr Zafar Iqbal, Sports Council Chief Accounts Officer was the chief guest of the basketball matches, whereas Harjinder Singh, Chief Coach (SAI) was the guest of honour.

The 1st match was played between Sparrow and Dogra teams wherein both the teams played spectacular game but Sparrow emerged winner by seven points (44-37), whereas Jammu Club trounced Falcon Club by 28 points (40 -12) besides in girl’s category, Hooper’s team beat Kamikaze by 12 points (32-20) and MSP defeated Rookies by 8 points (60-52).

The tournament is being organised under the supervision of Satish Chopra – Chief Basketball coach, Ranbir Singh (coach) and Sushma Jamwal (coach), whereas today’s matches were officiated by Manoj Solanki, Gourav Rajwal, Amanjot, Jaskirat and Kiran.

The handball matches were organised on the instructions of the Director Youth Services and Sports, J&K and under the supervision of DYSSO, Swaran Singh in three categories including senior, junior and sub-junior in mixed boys and girls at Udhampur.

These matches were officiated by a technical panel of officials of Department of Youth Services & Sports District Udhampur including Rishi Kumar Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar and Manmeet Singh.