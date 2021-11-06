Gymnastic trials get underway at MA Stadium

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: Gymnastic trials for 56th Junior National Artistic, 25th Rhythmic National Gymnastic Championship and Khelo India Youth Game, organised by Gymnastic Association of J&K got underway at New Indoor Complex MA Stadium, here today.

The trials is being organised in collaboration with Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council, wherein more than 50 players (Men & Women) from different districts of J&K are taking part in the 2-days selection trials to select best players for the forthcoming championship which are scheduled to be held at MA Stadium Jammu and Haryana respectively.

The performance of the individual was observed strictly by the panel of expert coaches headed by SP Singh and Krupali Singh in close supervision of the selection committee nominated by the Gymnastic Association of J&K.

The trials were conducted under the chairmanship of Kiran Wattal, president Gymnastic Association of J&K and monitored by Ashok Singh, Divisional Sports Officer, J&K Sports Council Jammu.

The selected probable will attend a 15 days coaching camp under the nominated experts at MA Stadium, here.