Good for TRP but my relationship with Kohli is personal: Gambhir

MUMBAI, July 22: India’s newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday declared that his much talked about relationship with batting mainstay Virat Kohli “is between the two of us and not for TRPs”, asserting that they are going to be “on same page” in the coming times.

Gambhir and Kohli had not been the best of friends, something which was evident from the multiple confrontations between the two in the IPL. However, the duo will now be working together starting with the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka from July 27.

“Good for the TRP, but my relationship is not public. What kind of a relationship I share with Virat Kohli… I think it’s between two mature individuals,” Gambhir said.

Gambhir was addressing a press conference along with chief selector Ajit Agarkar ahead of India’s tour of Sri Lanka where they will play three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs.

In the context of Kohli, Gambhir added, “On the field, everyone has got the right to fight for their own jersey and come back to a winning dressing room.

“But at the moment, we’re representing India, representing 140 crore Indians and I’m sure we’re going to be on the same page and try and make India proud.”

Kohli, who recently announced retirement from the T20 International format, is part of India’s ODI squad against the island nation and ahead of that, the former India skipper has apparently communicated to the BCCI that he’s ready to begin this new phase with a clean slate.

Gambhir said the two share a very good relationship (with him) off the field.

“…And will continue to do that. But yes, to make it more public, what kind of a relationship… I think it’s between two individuals. I’ve had a lot of chats with him (Kohli)… We’ve shared messages.

“Sometimes, just because we want headlines, it’s not important. Right now, the most important thing is we both are going to be working extremely hard to make India proud. And that’s our job.”

The support staff question

Former India all-rounder Abhishek Nayar and Netherlands batter Ryan ten Doeschate, who worked with Gambhir in the IPL 2024 during his stint as mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders, are joining the Indian team coaching staff for the Sri Lanka tour.

Gambhir said the full details of his support staff will be known only after the Sri Lanka tour.

“Really happy with BCCI. They’ve agreed with most things I’ve asked for. The crux of the support staff will remain as they are.

“The rest of the staff will be finalised after the Sri Lanka tour. (For now) Abhishek and Ryan as assistant coach. T Dilip will continue as fielding coach. Sairaj Bahutule as interim bowling coach for the Sri Lanka tour.” (PTI)