Friends Warriors lifts Police Martyrs Cricket tournament title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 6: Friends Warriors Jourian defeated Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor by 5 wickets in the finals and lifted the title of the tournament, organized by J&K Police at Govt. Higher Secondary School Akhnoor, near here today.

Rahul Charak, (SP Rural) was the chief guest and Akhil Sadhotra (SDM Akhnoor) was the guest of honour of the finals match, while Mohan Lal Sharma (SDPO Akhnoor), Harjeet Singh (SHO Akhnoor), Joginder Singh (SHO Gharota), Rajinder Sharma, Sonu Malhotra, Deepak Sharma, Raman Sharma, Jimmy Manni, Sonu Malhotra, Sushil Sharma, Gara Singh, Raghuveer Singh and Kuljeet Singh were also present during the event.

Friends Warrior won the toss and elected to bowl first. Batting first, Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor scored 99 by losing all wickets in 18.4 overs, wherein Sumit Pandit made 41 runs, while Anshu Sharma scored unbeaten 36 runs. From the bowling side, Ritik got 4 wickets, while Sonu bagged 3 wickets and Sandeep took 2 wickets.

In reply, Friends Warrior Jourian easily chased the target by losing only 5 wickets in 14.1 overs. Bhanu scored 26 runs, while Lucky scored 25 runs and Robin made unbeaten 14 runs and Abbu scored 10 runs. From the bowling side, Sham Singh Langeh and Abhinandan Sharma shared 2 wickets each and Sumit Pandit got 1 wicket.

Ritik was declared as man of the match for his outstanding performance, while Sny Mahi was announced as man of the series and Ritik as best bowler, besides Lakhan was adjudged as best batsman.

Dayal Singh and Vikas Bali were the umpires of the match and Dev Bhagel acted as scorer.