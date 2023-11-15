Four matches held

Inter-Collegiate Cricket (Men) Tournament

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: Four cricket matches were held in an ongoing Inter-Collegiate Cricket (Men) Tournament here today which was organised by Directorate of Sports and Physical Education of the University of Jammu at University Cricket Ground.

Results of the matches were The Law School beat GDC Kathua by 4 wickets, GDC Udhampur beat GDC Doda by 6 wickets, PG. Arts JU beat GDC Poonch by 8 wickets and GDC Udhampur beat GDC Bhaderwah by 74 runs. The matches were officiated by Sunny Choudhary, Vijay Kumar, Baber Irshad & Raj Kumar Bakshi.