GCoPE Ganderbal holds 46th Annual Athletic Meet

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Ganderbal, Nov 15: Government College of Physical Education Gadoora Ganderbal organized the 46th Annual Athletic Project Meet.

The extensive and splendid college campus provided ideal scenery for the meet, which brought together a total of 164 participants of the college. The merger of 12 Track & Field events showcased the athletic prowess and versatility of the students, encompassing disciplines such as 100 Meter (Men & Women), 200 Meter (Women), 400 Meter (Men), 800 Meter (Women), 1500 Meter (Men), 4×100 Meter Relay Race (Women), 4×400 Meter Relay Race (Men), Shot Put (Men & Women), Discus Throw (Men & Women), Javelin Throw (Men & Women), Long-Jump (Men & Women) and High-Jump (Men & Women).

It was heartening to witness the enthusiastic participation of B.P.Ed (Semester-II & IV) and M.P.Ed Semester-I students in various events, further reinforcing the commitment of the college to promoting sports and physical education. Special acknowledgment goes to the students of M.P.Ed Semester-III, who played a pivotal role as organizers for the meet.

The presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Nuzhat Ishfaq, Chairperson DDC Ganderbal as chief guest, Dr. Sareer Ahmad Mir District Treasury Officer, Wajahat Qayoom ARTO and Shafkat Iqbal DYSSO Ganderbal as guest of honour and other officers/officials of the college added prestige to the inaugural function. Dr. Hartej Singh, Principal Government College of Physical Education Gadoora Ganderbal revitalized the on-field activities conducted by the college under the aegis of Department of YS&S J&K at different levels and also professed that Annual Athletic Project Meet is a testament to the dedication, hard work and collaborative spirit of the entire college community.