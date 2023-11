Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: Cycling Association of Jammu & Kashmir has conducted a screening test for the 75th Senior, 52nd Junior, and 38th Sub-Junior Track National Championship scheduled to be held at Ranchi, Jharkhand from 30 November to 4 December.

The screening took place at the new indoor sports complex, MA Stadium. The Cyclists selected to represent Jammu & Kashmir were Bilal Ahmad Dar and Mashooq Maqbool. Both athletes have been selected in the Senior U-23 Category.