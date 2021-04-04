Fighter-XI lifts title trophy of Premier League

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Apr 4: Fighter-XI Thanpal Dharan lifted the title trophy of District Premier League Reasi Season-1 by defeating Royal Cricket Club (RCC) by three runs, played at here today.

Batting first, Fighter-XIThanpal Dharan set the target of 127 runs. Veer Jamwal of the winning team was declared as man of the match as he clinched three wickets and made 14 runs, whereas the RCC player Anil Thakur was awarded with man of the series for his all-round performance during the series who scored 166 runs and clinched six wickets.

Former Minister of State, Advocate Ajay Nanda was the chief guest on the occasion, whereas Ashu Magotra was the guest of honour. They awarded title trophy to the winning team.